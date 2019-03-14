Students receive awards

School Chairman Sarah Schiller of the Monserate Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, and Fallbrook STEM Academy first-grade teacher Dee Jarvis award first place to Kenneth Mose, second place to Lorelei Voss and third place Josue Espinoza for their essays on "If I were president..."

FALLBROOK – The Monserate Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, presented awards to essay contest winners at the Fallbrook STEM Academy at their Leadership Rally Thursday, Feb. 28.

Monserate Chapter's Schools Chairman Sarah Schiller designed a contest for first-graders in recognition of Presidents Day. Students wrote an essay on "If I were president..." Thee first-grade students presented thoughtful comments, Schiller said, stating that they want to take care of the homeless, provide jobs for everyone, help veterans, improve medical care and help everyone become more thoughtful...