Students receive awards
Last updated 3/15/2019 at 10:22am
FALLBROOK – The Monserate Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, presented awards to essay contest winners at the Fallbrook STEM Academy at their Leadership Rally Thursday, Feb. 28.
Monserate Chapter's Schools Chairman Sarah Schiller designed a contest for first-graders in recognition of Presidents Day. Students wrote an essay on "If I were president..." Thee first-grade students presented thoughtful comments, Schiller said, stating that they want to take care of the homeless, provide jobs for everyone, help veterans, improve medical care and help everyone become more thoughtful...
