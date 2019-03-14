Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Students receive awards

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/15/2019 at 10:22am

School Chairman Sarah Schiller of the Monserate Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, and Fallbrook STEM Academy first-grade teacher Dee Jarvis award first place to Kenneth Mose, second place to Lorelei Voss and third place Josue Espinoza for their essays on "If I were president..."

FALLBROOK – The Monserate Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, presented awards to essay contest winners at the Fallbrook STEM Academy at their Leadership Rally Thursday, Feb. 28.

Monserate Chapter's Schools Chairman Sarah Schiller designed a contest for first-graders in recognition of Presidents Day. Students wrote an essay on "If I were president..." Thee first-grade students presented thoughtful comments, Schiller said, stating that they want to take care of the homeless, provide jobs for everyone, help veterans, improve medical care and help everyone become more thoughtful...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 03/15/2019 21:01