Young artists prepare for Art of the Avocado

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Art Association volunteers worked with young budding artists at The Gallery Saturday, March 30. Art students were working on their masterpieces to enter into the Art of the Avocado Junior Show. All art supplies and materials were provided. The junior “Art of the Avocado” competition is sponsored by the Fallbrook Propane Gas Company.

The children’s art show will run through April 25, including the day of the Avocado Festival, at The Gallery, located at 127 N. Main. The artwork will be judged by the community.

Submitted by Fallbrook Art Association.

