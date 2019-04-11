Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Young artists prepare for Art of the Avocado

 
Last updated 4/12/2019 at 6:30pm

Friends Ezra Daley, left, and Landon Courtemanche work on collages at The Gallery.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Art Association volunteers worked with young budding artists at The Gallery Saturday, March 30. Art students were working on their masterpieces to enter into the Art of the Avocado Junior Show. All art supplies and materials were provided. The junior “Art of the Avocado” competition is sponsored by the Fallbrook Propane Gas Company.

The children’s art show will run through April 25, including the day of the Avocado Festival, at The Gallery, located at 127 N. Main. The artwork will be judged by the community.

Submitted by Fallbrook Art Association.

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

