Contreras leads Legionnaire golf team with positivity

Joe Contreras is in his fourth season as a varsity golfer for Bonsall High School and recently signed to play golf with Providence Christian College next year.

The Bonsall High School Boys Golf team has won league for the past two seasons and a big part of that team has been senior Joe Contreras, a four-year starter for the young program.

His leadership on and off the course is the reason his coach, Eddie Van Hoosear nominated Contreras for Athlete of the Week.

"Joe has been a consistent source of leadership for his teammates all four years that he's been on the team," Van Hoosear said. "He has helped coach our beginner players as well as constructively and positively point out ways that our other players can improve. On the course and off, he has modeled the positive behavior and attitude that I want to see from all athletes, inspiring them to play better and be better."

The relationship between coach and player is a strong one, one that Van Hoosear said he valued.

"Joe is very hardworking and always looking to improve, not just at golf, but at school and as a person," Van Hoosear said. "We have a great relationship and he's not afraid to ask questions if he doesn't know what to do, golf or otherwise.

"One time, while out with his friends, the battery on his car died. So, instead of calling his parents or another friend, he called me. I walked him through how to use jumper cables and got him on his way. But that moment showed some of the trust that he puts in me."

Contreras signed a letter of intent to play golf next year for Providence Christian College after winning league individual championships for the past four years.

A player with that kind of talent, people might think that Contreras has been playing all of his life. Not so, he only began playing about five years ago when he was 12 years old.

"My uncle took me out one day and I fell in love with the game," Contreras said. "Golf brings me peace. Being a senior in high school is super stressful and golf allows me to escape and relax everyday."

Contreras also plays basketball and soccer and participates in the school's theater program, where he runs the sound backstage.

His goal is for Bonsall High to bring home another league title and lists the two previous team league championships as some of his proudest accomplishments.

"My personal goal is to make it to the second day of the CIF tournament," he said.

Contreras said his favorite memory of the sport is playing golf in Hawaii and hopes to someday play golf for a career.

"Whether as a pro making money in tournaments or an instructor growing the game of golf," he said.

Jeff Pack can be reached at jpack@reedermedia.com.

Get to know Joe Contreras

Favorite subject?

"My favorite subject is communications, because I like to learn about the ethical issues we see in society."

Favorite team?

LA Chargers and LA Lakers

Favorite athlete?

Tiger Woods or Xander Schaufelle

Favorite artist?

Frank Ocean

Favorite TV show?

The Office

Favorite movie?

"All of the 'Avengers' movies."