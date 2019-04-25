Student art to be displayed at the fair
Last updated 4/29/2019 at 9:32am
FALLBROOK – Local art students have created art to be exhibited in the Creative Youth Tent at the San Diego County Fair. The fair will open May 31 and run through the Fourth of July.
Some of these students will also be hanging new artworks in the Homework Center at the Fallbrook Public Library. They have produced their art compositions at the Fallbrook School of the Arts under the instruction of Marilee Ragland, who will be conducting an art camp July 15-18, at Fallbrook School of the Arts. For more information, visit https://fallbrookschoolofthearts.org.
Submitted by Fallbrook School of the Arts.
