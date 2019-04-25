Student art to be displayed at the fair

K-3 students display the art they are entering in the fair, including from left, Allie Daniel, Joshua Neudorff, Haydee Torres who is holding the artwork of her sick grandson, Jack Neudorff, JJ Funk, Nataly Carapia and Laila Balbier. Missing is Destiny Dale.

FALLBROOK – Local art students have created art to be exhibited in the Creative Youth Tent at the San Diego County Fair. The fair will open May 31 and run through the Fourth of July.

Some of these students will also be hanging new artworks in the Homework Center at the Fallbrook Public Library. They have produced their art compositions at the Fallbrook School of the Arts under the instruction of Marilee Ragland, who will be conducting an art camp July 15-18, at Fallbrook School of the Arts. For more information, visit https://fallbrookschoolofthearts.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook School of the Arts.