Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Student art to be displayed at the fair

 
Last updated 4/29/2019 at 9:32am

K-3 students display the art they are entering in the fair, including from left, Allie Daniel, Joshua Neudorff, Haydee Torres who is holding the artwork of her sick grandson, Jack Neudorff, JJ Funk, Nataly Carapia and Laila Balbier. Missing is Destiny Dale.

FALLBROOK – Local art students have created art to be exhibited in the Creative Youth Tent at the San Diego County Fair. The fair will open May 31 and run through the Fourth of July.

Some of these students will also be hanging new artworks in the Homework Center at the Fallbrook Public Library. They have produced their art compositions at the Fallbrook School of the Arts under the instruction of Marilee Ragland, who will be conducting an art camp July 15-18, at Fallbrook School of the Arts. For more information, visit https://fallbrookschoolofthearts.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook School of the Arts.

Art students in grades 4-7 show the work they are entering in the fair, including from left in the front row, Vincent Collier, Camila Cruz, Daniella Montoya and Mia Tarango; in the back row, Owl Morouse, Katelyn Mathewson, Sophie Hickson, Sadie Daniel and Ivy Daniel.

 
