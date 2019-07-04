Women's connection to feature Fallbrook Country Line Dancers

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women's Connection will welcome the Fallbrook Country Line Dancers to its upcoming brunch event at the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens in the remodeled Beverly Mansion, Friday, July 19, from 10 a.m. until noon.

The Fallbrook Women's Connection invited all ladies to come and enjoy a presentation by the Fallbrook Country Line Dancers, under the direction of Bobbi Bixby, Patty Lucas and Carol Kidd. For more information, contact Bobbi Bixby at the community center.

Guest speaker Lillie Knauls, an internationally acclaimed singer, will give a talk on "Do you want to be free?" with music by pianist Jean Dixon.

The cost per ticket is $25, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge. Free childcare will be provided for younger children with reservations. To make a reservation, call Ginny at (760) 723-3633 or Marilyn at (760) 728-2866 or email Fallbrookwomen@roadrunner.com. The event is sponsored by Stonecroft.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.