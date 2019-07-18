Summer Nights starts with Classic Cars

Classic cars are on display along Main Avenue during the second Fallbrook Summer Nights event, Aug. 3, 2018.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Village Association, a nonprofit group, has announced the dates for the 2019 Fallbrook Summer Nights events. They are Friday, July 19; Friday, Aug. 2, and Friday, Aug. 16.

A favorite among locals, Fallbrook Summer Nights offers classic cars, food, childrens' zone and local vendors on Main Avenue. There will be live music in the Vince Ross Village Square with a beer and wine garden.

Entrance into the square is $5 which includes one drink ticket for alcohol or nonalcoholic drinks. The block parties are held downtown along Main Avenue and run from 5 p.m. to sunset.

July 19 will be Classic Car night, showcasing cars from all over and will be up and down Main Avenue.

Aug. 2 will be National Night Out with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Aug. 16 will be Military Appreciation Night with Camp Pendleton.

The caboose will also be open for tours at the Railroad Heritage Park during the Summer Nights events.

Manny Gratz, chairman of the Summer Nights Series, said that these events are put on by volunteers, and all proceeds of the events go directly to support and maintain FVA projects, including Vince Ross Village Square, Heyneman Park and the Railroad Heritage Park.

For more information on the Summer Nights Series, visit Facebook.com/fallbrookvillage, FallbrookVillage.org or call (760) 723-8384.

Submitted by Fallbrook Village Association.