By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Hagen given MVP, Lynas given Coaches' Award at golf banquet

 
Fallbrook High School's golf team held its post-season banquet May 23 at the home of assistant coach Ken Adams.

"It was a great day and all the players were there and we had a good time," said Fallbrook head coach Steve Jorde.

The team's Most Valuable Player award was presented to senior Keller Hagen. "He was our best player by far this year," Jorde said.

Hagen will next play scholastically for the Westmont College golf team. "That's awesome for him," Jorde said.

The Coaches' Award was given to sophomore Quinn Lynas. "We've just appreciated all his hard work," Jorde said.

Hagen and Lynas were also recognized for their all-league honors; Hagen was on the Valley League first team and Lynas was a member of the second team.

Hagen was the only senior on the seven-member team which had six sophomores. The Warriors were 4-12 in dual meets and had a 4-6 Valley League record.

 
