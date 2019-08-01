Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Leslie Schuchmann

 
Last updated 8/5/2019 at 12:52pm

Leslie Schuchmann died July 12, 2019. He was born Nov. 16, 1929, in Centralia, Illinois, to Leslie and Bessy Schuchmann, one of 11 children.

Les grew up on a farm and went to a one-room schoolhouse. He played professional baseball with the Chicago Cubs, served in the Army and became a carpenter for 57 years.

He is survived by his partner of 10 years, Barbara Sacic; his four children, Bob, Jim, Vicky and Jack; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.



 
