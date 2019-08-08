And away they go...Fallbrook seniors enjoy a day at the races

DEL MAR – Residents and guests of Silvergate Fallbrook ventured down to the Del Mar Racetrack last month to test their luck where the surf meets the turf. More than 40 seniors joined in the annual Silvergate adventure for a private lunch in the Stretch Run stands and an afternoon of excitement.

"This has been marvelous from start to finish," said Joe Hammer – longtime resident of Silvergate Fallbrook. "There's no hassle to it at all. Got on the bus, got our seat, our drinks and food. It was great to meet everybody from the San Marcos Silvergate community as well. "

For some, a return to the track was familiar territory. "Coming to the races has been fabulous, fun and wonderful," said Shirley Fell, another longtime resident of Silvergate. Her experience was echoed by resident Sally Cook as well. "We had a great time and great seats too. It's just been wonderful."

According to Helen Gray, marketing director for Silvergate Fallbrook, this trip was one of many outbound adventures planned with Silvergate in the coming months. "Providing an active lifestyle is a key part of our commitment to our residents. Whether we're at the races is Del Mar, a vineyard in the local wine country, or celebrating the holidays at the Hotel Del in Coronado, we understand seniors want to keep celebrating life to the fullest. Our job is simply to make it easy to do just that."

Silvergate's executive management team was also in attendance and accompanied the seniors to the track. "One of the many advantages of being a locally run, private San Diego company is active involvement by the owners," said Patricia Martinez, executive director for Silvergate Fallbrook.

Fallbrook seniors enjoy the races, from left, standing, Velna Wells, Marci Eisenstadt; sitting, Helen Gray, Silvergate Fallbrook marketing director and Joe Hammer, Silvergate resident.

"Our residents and families continually tell us how meaningful it is to them to live in a senior community where they know the owner. It provides an added sense of trust and comfort knowing they're paying such close attention," Martinez added.

Silvergate Fallbrook is an award-winning retirement community offering 121 units of independent and assisted living apartments as well as 24 memory care suites in their neighboring building.

It is one of three Silvergate communities in North County San Diego. Silvergate's other locations include San Marcos and a new property under development in Rancho Bernardo, opening next spring.

Silvergate Retirement Residences are owned and operated by AmeriCare Health & Retirement, Inc. – a local healthcare management company based in Solana Beach.

For more information about Silvergate Fallbrook, including upcoming events, visit http://www.SilvergateRR.com or call (760) 728-8880.