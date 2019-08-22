Fallbrook Quilt Guild to meet Sept. 5

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Quilt Guild will host guest speaker Pam Hadfield at the Sept. 5 meeting. Hadfield is a beginning quilt teacher at Saddleback Community College.

Her quilts have been in Quiltmania magazine and have won awards including shows at Paducah and Road to California. Hadfield’s presentation is called “Beyond the Quarter Inch,” which features quilting alternatives besides quilting a quarter inch from the seam or fabric design. Hadfield’s trunk show presentation can be seen Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. at the Community Center.

Hadfield will conduct a workshop called “Pyramids,” Sept. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The pieced pattern is great for learning color values, she said. The workshop will be held at Fallbrook Public Utilities District offices.

Additional information can be found on the Fallbrook Quilt Guild website at https://fallbrookquiltguild.com/index.html, and Hadfield’s website at http://www.mamapquilts.com. Visitors are welcomed. The cost for the meeting is $5 and $45 for the workshop.

Submitted by Fallbrook Quilt Guild.