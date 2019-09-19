New speaker for women's brunch

FALLBROOK – Amber Debarge is replacing Cheryl Rice as the featured guest for this month’s Fallbrook Women’s Connection brunch, Friday, Sept. 20, at the Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, in Fallbrook.

DeBarge is the teacher, author and owner of CAYA Yoga. She said that “your practice should bring you joy, make you stronger and help you accomplish your goals.” She offers a limited number of guided yoga practices for students of all skill levels throughout the week.

To make a reservation, call Ginny at (760) 723-3633 or Marilyn at (760) 728-2866 or email Fallbrookwomen@roadrunner.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women’s Connection.