Shay and Co to perform at Fallbrook Coffee Company Dec. 6

FALLBROOK – Local recording artists Shay and Co will be playing at Fallbrook Coffee Company, Friday, Dec. 6, from 4-7 p.m. They will be performing their original music and some Christmas favorites.

With their familial tonality, harmonic nuances and passion for music, Shay and Co, bring freshness to every opportunity. Whether performing an original piece or a cover, the two young women and a guitar offer a uniqueness that is engaging for all ages.

The sister duo said, "Playing a Christmas show at a nonprofit like Fallbrook Coffee Company in a community where we have grown up is an exciting opportunity."

Benner said their original songs have a singer-songwriter influence, and the team is eager to share their music with the world.

She said of their latest project and upcoming show, "Lots of stuff happens in and through the relationships of our lives and we're hoping that these songs will reveal empathy, as well as, enlighten, and encourage those that listen to our music, and look forward to everyone singing along to some Christmas songs."

Shayli Benner and Colby Duty, Shay and Co, are sisters who began singing together at a young age and have not stopped. They are originally from Fallbrook, but currently reside in Temecula and lead music each Sunday at Sonrise Christian Fellowship in Fallbrook.

Each sister continues to pursue their passion for family, music and people, they said, as they believe these are crucial ingredients needed in the world today.

To follow Shay and Co visit http://www.shayandcomusic.com.

Fallbrook Coffee Company is a nonprofit coffee company that strives to give back to the community of Fallbrook in creative and impactful ways. It is dedicated to affecting positive social change and to being a light to the community. Located at 622 S. Mission Road, Fallbrook Coffee Company is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookcoffeeco.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Coffee Company.