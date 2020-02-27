Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Stephanie Crawford earns degree from Miami University

 
Last updated 2/28/2020 at 8:45pm



OXFORD, Ohio – Stephanie Crawford of Fallbrook was among more than 1,300 students from Miami University who received degrees during fall commencement exercises Friday, Dec. 13, at Millett Hall.

Crawford graduated with a master’s degree in biology.

Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio. With a student body of nearly 19,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.

Submitted by Miami University.


 
