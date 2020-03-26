Fallbrook Youth Rugby finishes season in coach's memory

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Youth Rugby leagues have wrapped up another season. Their season ended Saturday, March 4, at their tournament at Walnut Grove Park in San Marcos.

Coach Justin Robinson, of the U12 team, said, "Watching these kiddos this year was awesome. Today they showed who they were, what kind of character they have. They beat a very good OMBAC team, and then were immediately taught some humility. In the last game, they had to bite down on their mouthpiece and earn everything. Nothing was given. True spirit of a warrior."

The local league had teams for U8, U10, U12 and U1...