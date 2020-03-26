Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Youth Rugby finishes season in coach's memory

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/27/2020 at 3:55am

The U12 Rugby team poses with the Burley Memorial print, from left, front row, Perrington, Gilihan, Votaw, Haughey, Merrick,Muro, Peet, Kaipio, Nash, Moss; middle row, Coach Austin Moss, Cherevchenko, Haughey, Sanchez, Robinson, Ramese, Wilson, Hall, Day, Biddwell, Coach Adam Sanchez; back row, Coach Justin Robinson.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Youth Rugby leagues have wrapped up another season. Their season ended Saturday, March 4, at their tournament at Walnut Grove Park in San Marcos. 

Coach Justin Robinson, of the U12 team, said, "Watching these kiddos this year was awesome. Today they showed who they were, what kind of character they have. They beat a very good OMBAC team, and then were immediately taught some humility. In the last game, they had to bite down on their mouthpiece and earn everything. Nothing was given. True spirit of a warrior."

The local league had teams for U8, U10, U12 and U1...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 03/27/2020 06:28