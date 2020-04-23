Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Col. James A. Stebick

 
Last updated 4/25/2020 at 1:12am

Col. James A. Stebick

Col. James A. Stebick USAF, lived April 25, 1930, to March 22, 2020.

Growing up in Lakewood, Ohio, becoming a pilot was a boyhood dream of Jim's and one he fulfilled once he said farewell to his Delta Tau Delta brothers and graduated from Miami of Ohio.

Beginning as an Air Cadet, he experienced wonderful friendships and adventures in a 28-year career and, as a Command pilot, he flew everything from L-19 planes to the B-52s.

Retiring from the military, he then spent 10 years at the SoCal Gas Co. headquarters, leaving as the Director of Employee Safety. And then came some of the happiest years of his life, raising avocados in Fallbrook.

Cherished by his sons, Scott and Russ, and daughter Kate, they knew him as a man of honor, fair and fun. He and his wife Rhoda were happily looking forward to celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary in June when he was felled by a stroke.

Sadly, his seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren will be deprived of his warmth and knowledge. He will be buried with honors in Miramar National Cemetery when conditions allow. Or as Jim would laughingly remark, "typical military, hurry up and wait ... ."

 
