Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

What is a gap year? And should grads take one?

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/30/2020 at 5:43am

A gap year is defined as an experimental semester or full academic year taken between high school and college grads in order to deepen practical, professional and personal awareness.

FALLBROOK – Members of the class of 2020 have many decisions to make in the coming months. Many high school students enroll in trade schools or colleges after graduation, while college graduates start their careers or begin their pursuit of advanced degrees when their undergrad days draw to a close. But more and more high school and college graduates are taking gap years.

According to the American Gap Year Association, a gap year is defined as an experimental semester or full academic year taken between high school and college grads in order to deepen practical, professional and personal...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/30/2020 14:15