What is a gap year? And should grads take one?

A gap year is defined as an experimental semester or full academic year taken between high school and college grads in order to deepen practical, professional and personal awareness.

FALLBROOK – Members of the class of 2020 have many decisions to make in the coming months. Many high school students enroll in trade schools or colleges after graduation, while college graduates start their careers or begin their pursuit of advanced degrees when their undergrad days draw to a close. But more and more high school and college graduates are taking gap years.

According to the American Gap Year Association, a gap year is defined as an experimental semester or full academic year taken between high school and college grads in order to deepen practical, professional and personal...