By Joe Naiman
Village News reporter 

Hernandez to run at Coker University

 
Last updated 5/28/2020 at 4:29pm

Fallbrook High School senior Josh Hernandez runs at the CIF San Diego Section cross-country meet in San Diego. He finished in 22nd place overall and first for his school with a time of 16 minutes 19.5 seconds.

Josh Hernandez completed four years on Fallbrook High School's varsity cross-country team in November, and even though the 2020 track and field season was shortened, that was his fourth year on the Warriors' varsity for that sport. He will continue his scholastic running career at Coker University.

"I am pretty happy to be able to run in college," Hernandez said.

Hernandez signed his letter of intent April 23.

"That was a special moment for him," Marco Arias, head cross-country and track and field coach at Fallbrook High, said. "It's just real exciting. I'm just extremely proud of him."...



