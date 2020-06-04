Residents can help make communities safer

FALLBROOK – Thriving communities tend to share certain characteristics. Communities that are inclusive and encourage participation by all residents tend to thrive, as do those where there are opportunities to grow, both professionally and personally. Safety is another common component of thriving communities. When residents feel safe in their communities, they can feel free to pursue their goals, creating the sense that possibilities are endless.

According to the Pan Pacific Safe Communities Network, a membership-based, nongovernment organization that promotes safety in an effort to preve...