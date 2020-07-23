Faith Elizabeth Schotanus Barnhart died July 1, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Jacob Schotanus of Amsterdam, Holland, and Mary Paloski of Berlin, Germany.

Faith was married to Leslie Zephany Barnhart for 48 years. He preceded her in death in 1987. She leaves three children, Leslie, Bonnie and Launi; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Faith will be remembered for her devotion to her family, her love for Christ and the way she brought a smile to everyone's face with her natural humor.

She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Love you, Mother, Nana and More Nana.