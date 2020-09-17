Helping children with school work, while figuring out Zoom

Children may have a very different “back to school” experience this year, and most likely they will need help with their school work more than ever with virtual learning. Older adults and grandparents can help the school-age children in their life succeed in school – and in fact, intergenerational tutoring can benefit both parties.

You might be very well-versed in homework help already, especially if you are one of the millions of grandparents in the U.S. raising their grandchildren. But some older adults might have some understandable hesitations about assisting a child with school...