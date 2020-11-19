Elva Inez Moore, 79, of Frankfort, Indiana, died November 12, 2020 at Wesley Manor. She was born Dec. 14, 1940 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to Anthony and Inez Rose (Keebler) Mascaro.

She was raised by her aunt and uncle, John W. and Louise Keebler after her parents died. She married Keith F. Moore, Sr. on Nov. 29, 1963 in Fallbrook, California and he preceded her in death on March 13, 2002.

Elva was a 1959 graduate of Hanford High School in California.

She moved to Frankfort in 1984. A homemaker, she also worked at Marsh, Kmart and Meijer's. She was of the Christian faith. Elva enjoyed crocheting, knitting, Gospel music and tv shows.

Elva is survived by daughters Wanda (Jason) Forsythe of Frankfort, Bethany 'Beth' Adams of Frankfort and son Keith F. (Stacy) Moore Jr. of rural Michigantown, Indiana; six grandchildren, David (Danielle) Adams, Tanner (Riley) Forsythe, Rachel Adams, Gehrig Forsythe, Bridget Moore and Keith Moore III.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Visitation was held Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. Funeral Service were held Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at the funeral home.

Kelly Kurth officiated the service. Burial will be in Bunnell Cemetery.