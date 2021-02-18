FCAT says Earth needs a good lawyer

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present a talk about EarthJustice Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Sara (Pete) Gersen, a clean energy staff attorney will be the speaker.

Gersen is based in Los Angeles. Before joining Earthjustice, she was a law clerk for Justice Gregory Hobbs of the Colorado Supreme Court and completed a fellowship at the Environmental Law Institute in Washington. She also worked at the Environmental Defense Fund's Boulder office where she first served as a climate and clean air legal fellow and later as a contract attorney.

Gersen will explain what EarthJustice is, the work they do to protect the environment and Earth's future – one lawsuit at a time.

FCAT has been holding Zoom meetings since May 2020 and before that, in person meetings at the library since 2015.

FCAT presents monthly presentations about climate change, usually on the last Tuesday of the month on Zoom. To get the Zoom link, sign up for the group's eblast on its website, http://FallbrookClimateActionTeam.org .

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.