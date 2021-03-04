Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free water calendar features Fallbrook students' colorful artwork

 
Last updated 3/3/2021 at 11:12am

Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Public Utility District's "Be Water Smart'' calendars are now available at local stores in town. The free calendars can be picked up at Albertson's, Northgate Market, Major Market, Joe's Hardware, the Chamber of Commerce and Fallbrook Printing.

The eye-catching calendar features artwork done by Fallbrook fourth-graders and illustrates the contest theme, "Be Water Smart." The images vividly depict the need for saving water. This is the first time FPUD has produced an 18-month calendar.

Submitted by Fallbrook Public Utility District.



 

