Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Governing Board finalizes Rivera-Lacey as new superintendent/president of PCCD

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/14/2021 at 1:27pm

Village News/Courtesy photo

Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey will begin working as the Superintendent/President of Palomar College on July 26.

SAN MARCOS – During its regular board meeting on Tuesday, July 6, the Palomar Community College District Governing Board approved the appointment and employment contract of incoming Superintendent/President Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey. Dr. Rivera-Lacey will begin her tenure Monday, July 26.

During the meeting, the board also approved a new contract with Dr. Jack Kahn, who has been serving as Interim Superintendent/President and will return to his former position as Assistant Superintendent/Vice President for Instruction.

"The Palomar College community is looking forward to begin working with Dr...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021