Governing Board finalizes Rivera-Lacey as new superintendent/president of PCCD

Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey will begin working as the Superintendent/President of Palomar College on July 26.

SAN MARCOS – During its regular board meeting on Tuesday, July 6, the Palomar Community College District Governing Board approved the appointment and employment contract of incoming Superintendent/President Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey. Dr. Rivera-Lacey will begin her tenure Monday, July 26.

During the meeting, the board also approved a new contract with Dr. Jack Kahn, who has been serving as Interim Superintendent/President and will return to his former position as Assistant Superintendent/Vice President for Instruction.

"The Palomar College community is looking forward to begin working with Dr...