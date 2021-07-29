Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Pedro named to Valley League first team

Six Warriors chosen for all-league honors

 
Last updated 7/29/2021



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School sophomore Manava Pedro was placed on the Valley League first team by the league's boys volleyball coaches.

Pedro was one of six Fallbrook players to be given all-league recognition. Dre Escobedo was part of the second team. Fernando Fuentes, Lucio Leal, Giovanni Portillo, and Derrick Yap were honorable mention selections.

"I'm happy we did," Fallbrook coach Chip Patterson said of having six all-league players.

Fallbrook's six all-league players had a combined eight seasons of high school volleyball including the 2020 season which fo...



