Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Tenger to play lacrosse at Westcliff University

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/29/2021 at 2:38pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics allows high school student-athletes to sign letters of intent with NAIA schools prior to their senior year, and 2020-21 Fallbrook High School junior Cole Tenger has signed a letter of intent to play lacrosse with Westcliff University.

"It's a blessing, and I thank my family and my coaches and friends," Tenger said.

Tenger was also considering Morningside University in Iowa, Concordia University in Irvine, and Dominican University in San Rafael. Tenger chose Westcliff University because it was close to...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/30/2021 00:34