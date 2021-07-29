Tenger to play lacrosse at Westcliff University

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics allows high school student-athletes to sign letters of intent with NAIA schools prior to their senior year, and 2020-21 Fallbrook High School junior Cole Tenger has signed a letter of intent to play lacrosse with Westcliff University.

"It's a blessing, and I thank my family and my coaches and friends," Tenger said.

Tenger was also considering Morningside University in Iowa, Concordia University in Irvine, and Dominican University in San Rafael. Tenger chose Westcliff University because it was close to...