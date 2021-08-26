Learn about Generation IV Nuclear Power

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present a talk about nuclear power on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

David Hollenbach, the speaker, is a retired NASA scientist. He will present a little history, a little science, a little personal anecdotes, and not be too political. He will hit on climate change, new ideas for nuclear, and a little bit on storage. The talk is a pro and con. "The option beyond solar and wind is either nuclear or storage, and I lean to the latter," said Hollenbach.

The nuclear industry is touting Generation IV nuclear power reactors, said to be safer and cheaper and more flexible than current reactors. This talk will cover the history and science of nuclear power, describe the basics behind Generation IV, and discuss whether storage or nuclear power should fill the gaps in solar, wind and renewable power for a carbon free future.

Dr. Hollenbach received his PhD in theoretical physics from Cornell University in 1969. He was a research scientist for the Space Science Division at the NASA-Ames Research Center from 1980 until his retirement.

FCAT presents monthly presentations about climate change and mitigation, usually on the last Tuesday of the month on Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group's eblast on fallbrookclimateactionteam.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.