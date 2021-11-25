Fallbrook Encore Club has fall holiday fun

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Encore Club is a social club and encourages other neighbors from Fallbrook, Bonsall, DeLuz, and Rainbow to join the club and enjoy all of its many activities. The club is welcoming, growing and a happy place for singles or couples to meet new friends and reconnect with old friends. Anyone interested in joining can contact Ardis Duhachek, membership chair at 612-309-0099 or just go to http://www.fallbrookencoreclub.com.

The many activities enjoyed include different card games, a book club, "Walkabout" hiking, dining together, the "Wanders" travel group, and "Mystery Adventures." There are also unique "GO" events and outings that vary each month, as different members choose a one-time activity to plan and organize, for everyone else to enjoy.

Special events are also planned throughout the year. Recently many members attended the Halloween "Monster Bash," a great success. It was held at a member's home in Fallbrook. The costumes were really creative and the guests were entertaining, as everyone tried to determine who's who!

A Halloween "Royal Flush" is made up of members of the Fallbrook Encore Club.

Then coming up soon, Christmas season festivities will include a holiday luncheon at Vista Valley Country Club on Dec. 1 and a Vintage Holiday Dinner Dance on Dec. 15. The latter will be hosted by the Newcomers Club at the Grand Tradition. Newcomers is a sister organization and has extended this invitation to Encore Club members to join them for an evening together. The two clubs also share other activities and work closely for the benefit of all.

A monthly coffee meeting is held on the first Tuesday of each month at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., during which everyone enjoys signing up to participate in favorite activities and visiting with their friends. The business meeting begins at 10:00. The next meeting will be Dec. 7 with a special program planned this month rather than inviting a speaker. Any prospective members are welcome to drop by, get acquainted and join right then if they choose. The "welcome mat" is always out.