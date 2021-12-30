Two wins in home meet give Warriors 3-1 dual meet wrestling record

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A wrestling dual meet may actually be a tri-meet in which each of the three teams wrestles a full match against each team’s two opponents. Fallbrook High School began the Warriors’ dual meet season with a Dec. 9 tri-meet at San Pasqual High School and then hosted a Dec. 16 tri-meet.

The Warriors defeated Orange Glen while losing by one point to San Pasqual in the Dec. 9 tri-meet. Fallbrook’s first home meet of the season ended with a 47-36 win over Valley Center and a 60-21 victory against Oceanside.

High school wrestling has 14 weight classes. A wres...