Donald Philip “Thumbtack” Garcia, age 69, of Pala passed away Dec. 20, 2021. Donald is survived by his wife, Carol Garcia; daughters, Nicole Garcia, Cleo Garcia, Christina Garcia, and Kaitlyn Garcia; sons Philip Garcia, Nathan Garcia and Leonard Garcia, along with numerous grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday Jan. 6 at the Pala Cemetery, in Pala. For more information, visit https://www.berry-bellandhall.com/.