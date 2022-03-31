Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Alturas Road speed limit lowered

 
Last updated 4/1/2022 at 3:08pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The speed limit on Alturas Road south of Fallbrook Street will be reduced.

A 4-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote March 2, with Joel Anderson absent, approved the first reading and introduction of the ordinance to lower the speed limit from 35 mph to 30 mph. A 5-0 Board of Supervisors vote March 16 approved the second reading and adoption. The ordinance will become effective April 15, although the county’s Department of Public Works may erect signage before that date.

