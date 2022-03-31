Warrior mermen dominate Eagles

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Santa Fe Christian swim team traveled to Fallbrook High School for a March 15 meet against Fallbrook, and the Fallbrook boys prevailed by a 111-27 score.

“It was another good meet, an opportunity to see some kids start switching up some events,” said Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson.

The Eagles took first-place points in the 100-yard backstroke, but the Warriors won the other 10 events including six races in which Fallbrook also obtained the second-place points and one event in which the Warriors swept the top three scoring positions. The Warriors...