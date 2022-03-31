Warriors softball program growing

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Last year Fallbrook High School’s softball team won only two games. This year, the Warriors had a 5-3 record before a March 21 loss at Mount Carmel which left Fallbrook with a 5-4 season mark at that point.

“We’re not doing too bad,” said Fallbrook coach Lisa Stehle.

Fallbrook has eight returning varsity players from the 2021 squad whose final record was 2-17, including a first-round loss in the CIF Division IV playoffs and a Valley League record of 0-10. The 2021 team had only one senior; this year, the Warriors have four seniors.

The Fallbrook var...