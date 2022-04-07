Hasvold urges buyers avoid 'must have' mindset

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

"With this crazy market, people are getting overanxious about getting the home they want," said Chris Hasvold, real estate broker and owner of Coldwell Banker Village Properties in Bonsall. He has advice for those individuals, "Don't become desperate."

Would-be buyers can become frustrated at "losing out" on previous offers to buy, he explained, but advised, "Be wary, and don't get caught up in the 'do whatever it takes' mentality.

He noted that some potential buyers offered $15,000 to $200,000 over the asking price and still missed out.

"Be patient,...