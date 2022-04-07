Circus Vargas unveils new production 'The Circus Vargas Express'

The world-class performers, aerialists, acrobats and comedic characters of Circus Vargas, are performing at Promenade Temecula, 40820 Winchester Road, in Temecula, through April 18. Village News/Courtesy photo

TEMECULA – Circus Vargas arrived at Promenade Temecula, 40820 Winchester Road, Friday, April 1, embarking on a new epic adventure under the big top with "The Circus Vargas Express" through Monday, April 18. The amazing adventure is sure to thrill and enchant audiences with moment after fun-filled moment of world-class performers, aerialists, acrobats and comedic characters for two hours of live family entertainment.

This year's storyline follows an international cast of characters, who board the Circus Vargas Express train traveling the country bringing their special circus talents to entertain the masses. Follow this global array of performers who despite cultural and language differences manage to come together to create the most exciting and entertaining extravaganza imaginable.

Working together, they discover that regardless of their many differences they in fact all share the same goal, which is to bring happiness to children of all ages. Communicating through laughter, music and their respective arts, they form a bond and friendship that will carry them throughout their lifetime, because in the end, they are really all the same...they are all "circus."

This production is meant to depict the brotherhood that circus people have. Circus gets into the performers' blood. When they are part of the circus, they belong to an entity that has no cultural, racial or religious classification or characterization. It is one of the beautiful things about it and one of the reasons that circus people love what they do and the lifestyle it provides.

They travel the world, learning and appreciating the beauty and wonders of every corner of the globe, learning new languages, eating new cuisine and most of all making new friends. Circus Vargas is proud of their diversity and celebrates it with this awesome new production.

"We are like our own mini United-Nations here," Katya Quiroga, co-owner and CEO of Circus Vargas, said. "Everyone will get a taste of the different countries represented and enjoy two hours of thrills and excitement. Like only Circus Vargas can bring."

For Circus Vargas performance dates, times and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.circusvargas.com, call 877-468-3861 or visit the box office at each location.

Follow Circus Vargas on Facebook and Twitter for updates, discounts and behind the scenes video.

Submitted by Circus Vargas.