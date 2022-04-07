Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

What's playing at the Mission Theater

 
Last updated 4/7/2022 at 5:21pm



FALLBROOK – The Mission Theater is offering a weekly line-up of old movies and comedy on Friday nights this month, plus a night of comedy and a special screening.

April 8: “Johnny Belinda” (1948)

April 9 (Saturday): Live Comedy Show with headliner Kree Rushing; doors open at 6 p.m, the show runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. also with comedy from Caramelita Jonez, Sarah Hershberger and Taylor Dunn, hosted by Chris Williams Tickets are $20 online (wwcComedy.com), $25 at the door.

April 15: “Barabbas” (1961)

April 21 (Thursday): Special screening: "Enemies Within: the Church" (2021) i...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

