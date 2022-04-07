JV boys get varsity swim experience

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Escondido Charter boys swim team spent part of March 18 at Fallbrook High School for a meet, but the White Tigers didn’t have enough swimmers for junior varsity competition which gave Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson the luxury of allowing his JV swimmers to compete in varsity races.

“They had a very energetic day,” Richardson said.

With victory assured due to Escondido Charter’s lack of depth, Richardson also had a “meet within a meet” in which the Fallbrook swimmers had their own teams and competed against each other. “They had fun,” Ri...