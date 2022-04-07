Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

JV boys get varsity swim experience

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/7/2022 at 6:39pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Escondido Charter boys swim team spent part of March 18 at Fallbrook High School for a meet, but the White Tigers didn’t have enough swimmers for junior varsity competition which gave Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson the luxury of allowing his JV swimmers to compete in varsity races.

“They had a very energetic day,” Richardson said.

With victory assured due to Escondido Charter’s lack of depth, Richardson also had a “meet within a meet” in which the Fallbrook swimmers had their own teams and competed against each other. “They had fun,” Ri...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021