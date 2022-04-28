Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Boys and girls to benefit from Blanket Project donations

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/27/2022 at 6:28pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Fallbrook Blanket Project members and contributors Hanh DeMore, left, and Florence Zelasco, right, along with Boys and Girls Club Director of Development Brian Astredo display blankets donated for the club's silent auction event April 30.

FALLBROOK – The members of the nonprofit Fallbrook Blanket Project continue to be busy crocheting and knitting for others and donating many blankets to various North County charities including the Boys and Girls Club of North County.

For 60 years the B&G Club has been committed to serving the youth in Fallbrook and reaching out to young people in need. As a community based agency, the club offers young people what they need and want most – adults who respect and listen to them and a safe environment where they can have fun and be themselves.

The B&G Club is partnering with the Fallbroo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/28/2022 10:24