Boys and girls to benefit from Blanket Project donations

Fallbrook Blanket Project members and contributors Hanh DeMore, left, and Florence Zelasco, right, along with Boys and Girls Club Director of Development Brian Astredo display blankets donated for the club's silent auction event April 30.

FALLBROOK – The members of the nonprofit Fallbrook Blanket Project continue to be busy crocheting and knitting for others and donating many blankets to various North County charities including the Boys and Girls Club of North County.

For 60 years the B&G Club has been committed to serving the youth in Fallbrook and reaching out to young people in need. As a community based agency, the club offers young people what they need and want most – adults who respect and listen to them and a safe environment where they can have fun and be themselves.

The B&G Club is partnering with the Fallbroo...