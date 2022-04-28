Warrior girls to take standings lead into championship meet

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The formula for the Valley League swim league championship bases half of the weighted standings on dual meet results and the other half on the positions at the league championship meet, which will be held this week at Fallbrook High School. Fallbrook’s girls will enter that league meet with the standings lead, as the Warriors won all five of their Valley League dual meets.

“This is the first half of it, and then how we do at the league championship meet will determine who the league champion is,” said Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond.

League dual meet com...