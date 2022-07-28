Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Kornelsen graduates from UA Little Rock

 
Last updated 7/28/2022 at 6:12pm



LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas – Sydney Kornelsen of Fallbrook graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock during the spring 2022 semester.

Kornelsen graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology.

About 1,075 degrees were awarded for the spring 2022 semester.

With about 9,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities that can only be found at a metropolitan university located in Arkansas's capital city.

Submitted by the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

