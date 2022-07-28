Kornelsen graduates from UA Little Rock

Last updated 7/28/2022 at 6:12pm

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas – Sydney Kornelsen of Fallbrook graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock during the spring 2022 semester.

Kornelsen graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology.

About 1,075 degrees were awarded for the spring 2022 semester.

Submitted by the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

