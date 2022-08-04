Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Conserve fuel with vehicle maintenance and other tips

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/3/2022 at 12:33pm

Keeping a vehicle in top form can improve fuel economy. Village News/Metro photo

FALLBROOK – Motorists know that 2022 has been a record-breaking year for fuel prices. Data from AAA indicates gas prices jumped 55% between June 2021 and June 2022. All 50 states now have an average fuel price that exceeds $4 per gallon, with many even surpassing the $5 mark.

The fuel cost comparison resource Global Petrol Prices reports that, as of May 2022, gas in Canada was on average $2.17 CAD per liter, which comes to roughly $8.22 CAD a gallon, or $6.52 USD per gallon.

The pinch at the pump is being felt by commuters, casual drivers and weekend warriors alike. People across North Am...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/03/2022 18:03