Conserve fuel with vehicle maintenance and other tips

FALLBROOK – Motorists know that 2022 has been a record-breaking year for fuel prices. Data from AAA indicates gas prices jumped 55% between June 2021 and June 2022. All 50 states now have an average fuel price that exceeds $4 per gallon, with many even surpassing the $5 mark.

The fuel cost comparison resource Global Petrol Prices reports that, as of May 2022, gas in Canada was on average $2.17 CAD per liter, which comes to roughly $8.22 CAD a gallon, or $6.52 USD per gallon.

The pinch at the pump is being felt by commuters, casual drivers and weekend warriors alike. People across North Am...