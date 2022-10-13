Annual Latino Book & Family Festival returns to MiraCosta Oct. 15

OCEANSIDE – One of the largest regional cultural events returns to MiraCosta College Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free Latino Book & Family Festival will feature over 100 exhibitors organized in villages: Authors, Children, Education, Food, and Health.

A unique opportunity at the festival will be the presence of 40 award-winning authors in all genres written by or about Latinos. Entertainment, a children’s stage, bilingual activities, workshops, food, book giveaways, and ample free parking assure a fun time for all. The festival is expected to attract more than 5,000.

Chicana playwright Josefina López will kick off the festival at 7 p.m. Friday with the 20th anniversary celebration and screening of her iconic film, “Real Women Have Curves.”

U.S. Congressman Mike Levin, MiraCosta College President and CEO Dr. Sunita Cooke and San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond will officially open the festival at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15.

Fallbrook-based nonprofit Empowering Latino Futures, https://empoweringlatinofutures.org/, produces the festival. Launched in Los Angeles in 1997 by award-winning actor and community activist Edward James Olmos, the Latino Book & Family Festival has become a popular event held in key Hispanic markets across the country.

The MiraCosta College Oceanside Campus is at 1 Barnard Drive, Oceanside, 92056.

Submitted by Empowering Latino Futures.