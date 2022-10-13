Tri-tip dinner to be served before football game

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School FFA is hosting their famous Tri-Tip BBQ dinners before this week’s football game, which is Homecoming. Dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Agriculture department, which is located at the east end of the football field.

The next home game and dinner is Friday, Oct. 15. Each meal includes tri-tip, beans, salad, dinner roll and a drink. The price for each dinner is $15.

For more information, call the Ag department at 760-723-6300 ext. 2508 or just show up. This is a fundraiser for FFA leadership development activities throughout the school year. All are invited to come and support their nationally recognized FFA and cheer their local football team on to victory.

Submitted by Fallbrook High School FFA.