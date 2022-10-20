Patricia Finot was born Dec. 9, 1936, in Oakland, California and died Sept. 29, 2022. She graduated from Piedmont High in 1954 but, after obtaining degrees in music from Occidental College and dance from USC, her life shifted to Southern California, and her love was modern dance.

She taught in the California State University System for 45 years, 22 years at CSU Long Beach. During that career, she had a strong influence on dance in the State College system. She was responsible for obtaining degree-earning status for dance in CSU and was co-creator of the BA, BFA, MA, and MFA Degree Programs.

Pat also wrote the college's Graduate Arts Management Program, and she was founding president of the California Dance Educators Association. She served on the board of the Western Division of the Association of American Dance Companies and on the national board of the American College Dance Festival Association.

Professionally, she was the founding producer-manager of the Bella Lewitzky Dance Company. She then created her own dance company, The Moving Company, a modern dance touring company, and was the artistic director/principal choreographer.

Her company was selected as one of 20 companies in the country to participate in the National Endowment for the Arts' Artists in Schools Program, and included in the NEA's prestigious Dance Touring Program. Pat often said that while having an exciting and complex career in both the professional and academic arenas, her first love was working live with dancers in the studio and in the theatre because, "after all that was what it was all about."

Personally, the great joy of her life was her 46 year marriage to her husband, Paul Finot, who predeceased her in 2007. He was her constant supporter in all her professional activities, and together they shared many friends and many wonderful trips worldwide.

After Paul retired from teaching and took a job in Saudi Arabia, Pat took a sabbatical and joined him. She adapted well to the restrictive customs of the area (quite different from southern California) but loved the freedom from the required dress code by swimming and snorkeling in the Red Sea.

She became enamored with the local Bedouin jewelry of the area and acquired an impressive collection. She was very pleased recently when the Mingei International Museum in San Diego accepted her collection.

She is survived by her brother, Bill Remick, and his wife, Sue, and their children and grandchildren.

At her request, no memorial service is planned. The family will hold a private celebration of her life. Donations in her memory may be made to Canine Companions in Santa Rosa.