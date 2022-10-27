Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Theatre Talk goes all over San Diego County

 
Last updated 10/27/2022 at 3:31pm

Performing in "Into the Breeches" are, from left, front, Melani Lora, Mikaela Macias, Rosemarie Chandler; back, Taylor Henderson, Shana Wride, Katie MacNichol and Geno Carr. Village News/Aaron Rumley photo

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

Here's what is up in and around San Diego. First, Broadway San Diego is hot this season starting with "Hamilton" on Nov. 9, followed by Harper Lee's celebrated "To Kill a Mockingbird" starring Richard Thomas; next up (if any tickets remain) is one-night only with Harry Connick Jr. on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. I saw him years ago in Sacramento and he swings! Just around the corner is "Annie" in time for the holidays for a great 45th Season. For tickets, call 619-564-3000 or visit https://www.broadwaysd.com/.

Rendered 10/27/2022 20:04