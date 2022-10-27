Theatre Talk goes all over San Diego County

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

Here's what is up in and around San Diego. First, Broadway San Diego is hot this season starting with "Hamilton" on Nov. 9, followed by Harper Lee's celebrated "To Kill a Mockingbird" starring Richard Thomas; next up (if any tickets remain) is one-night only with Harry Connick Jr. on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. I saw him years ago in Sacramento and he swings! Just around the corner is "Annie" in time for the holidays for a great 45th Season. For tickets, call 619-564-3000 or visit https://www.broadwaysd.com/.

North Coast Repertory's 41st season...