FALLBROOK – Groupe N. County is holding its second annual Christmas Toy Drive & Cruise Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4-9 p.m. at Happy Jug, 138 S. Main Ave. The group is asking residents to donate a new unwrapped toy or $20.

Santa Claus will make a special guest appearance from the North Pole, from 5-8 p.m. The event is planned to bring a little joy to children in the community.

Submitted by Groupe N. County.