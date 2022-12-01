The Regional Task Force on Homelessness receives $5 M Bezos Day 1 Families Fund grant

SAN DIEGO – The Regional Task Force on Homelessness, the lead agency for the San Diego region’s Continuum of Care, announced Tuesday, Nov. 22, that it received a $5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund – the largest private gift in the organization’s history.

Launched in 2018 by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the Day 1 Families Fund issues annual leadership awards to leading organizations on the frontlines that are employing compassionate, needle-moving work to help families move from unsheltered homelessness and shelters to permanent housing with the services they require...