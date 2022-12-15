Palomar College Foundation sees record Giving Tuesday results

All funds raised on Giving Tuesday will be used to support the Palomar College Foundation's core programs – scholarships, textbook assistance and emergency grants – all of which serve the foundation's mission to remove financial barriers to education. Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN MARCOS – The Palomar College Foundation received a record-breaking $92,270 in donations during the annual Giving Tuesday fund-raiser on Nov. 29, providing significant support in the foundation's mission to remove financial barriers to student success.

The results were driven in part by two matching donors, who pledged to match $25,000 and $7,000 of donations dollar-for-dollar, as well as a coordinated campaign to highlight student stories in the weeks leading up to Giving Tuesday.

"We are truly humbled by the outpouring of generosity that we've seen from the community this year," said...