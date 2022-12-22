Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook Village Rotary holding Christmas Toy Drive

 
Last updated 12/21/2022 at 10:42pm

Fallbrook Village Rotary members display some of the items donated to their toy drive, from left, in back, Gordon Stone, John Crawford, George Archibald, Chuck Ibold; middle row, Helen Archibald, Cindy Gobrecht, President Allison Abbott, Sherri Trombetta, Paula Shilts, Jennifer Weeks, Kathye Rietkirk; seated, Karen Utley, Mila Cochran and Mike Bett. Village News/Sandy Maruca photo

FALLBROOK – Members of the Fallbrook Village Rotary contributed new unwrapped toys to the Christmas Toy Drive, headed up by their president, Allison Abbott, to support military youth of all ages.

Contributions were also made to Adopt a Family, headed up by Community Service Coordinator Cindy Gobrecht, whereby club members provided gifts to a Fallbrook family in need to help the family celebrate Christmas.

Anyone who would like to contribute to this cause can drop off a new, unwrapped toy at the USO toy drop-off box located at the North County Fire Protection District office, 330 S. Main Ave.

Submitted by Fallbrook Village Rotary.

 

