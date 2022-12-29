Boys & Girls Clubs feeling grateful
Last updated 12/28/2022 at 5:32pm
FALLBROOK – This year, over 800 gifts were handed out to Boys & Girls Clubs of North County kids throughout Fallbrook and on Camp Pendleton; this would not be possible without the generosity of the Fallbrook community.
"We are so very thankful for the Friendly Village of Fallbrook," said Allison Barclay, CEO of B&GCNC. "The community of Fallbrook really came through for us and generously donated toys, presents, and gift cards so that each club member went home with a gift at all our 10 locations. Their smiles were contagious!"
This impressive undertaking is cheerfully managed by the...
