Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Boys & Girls Clubs feeling grateful

 
Last updated 12/28/2022 at 5:32pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

B&GC member Angelique Orozco holds her basket full of gifts.

FALLBROOK – This year, over 800 gifts were handed out to Boys & Girls Clubs of North County kids throughout Fallbrook and on Camp Pendleton; this would not be possible without the generosity of the Fallbrook community.

"We are so very thankful for the Friendly Village of Fallbrook," said Allison Barclay, CEO of B&GCNC. "The community of Fallbrook really came through for us and generously donated toys, presents, and gift cards so that each club member went home with a gift at all our 10 locations. Their smiles were contagious!"

