Boys & Girls Clubs feeling grateful

FALLBROOK – This year, over 800 gifts were handed out to Boys & Girls Clubs of North County kids throughout Fallbrook and on Camp Pendleton; this would not be possible without the generosity of the Fallbrook community.

"We are so very thankful for the Friendly Village of Fallbrook," said Allison Barclay, CEO of B&GCNC. "The community of Fallbrook really came through for us and generously donated toys, presents, and gift cards so that each club member went home with a gift at all our 10 locations. Their smiles were contagious!"

This impressive undertaking is cheerfully managed by the...